Jolt to ruling Congress in Pondicherry; senior leader Malladi Krishna Rao quits MLA post

In a jolt to the four and half year-old V Narayanasamy-led Congress government here, senior party legislator Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday resigned from the post of MLA. A communication purportedly sent by Rao to the media said that he conveyed his resignation in his letter head to Speaker V P Sivakolundhu from his home town of Yanam. He stated that he tendered "his resignation of my seat in the House with effect from February 15." However, when contacted a spokesman of the Assembly said the office of Speaker had not received any letter from Rao today.

Rao had quit the post of Health Minister some weeks ago. But the Chief Minister denied such reports at press conferences that Rao had quit the post of Minister. Rao was not available for confirmation over phone when PTI attempted to contact him. An official source in the Assembly said that the Speaker was "out of station."

Malladi Krishna Rao is the third Congress legislator to quit the post of MLA after the former PWD Minister A Namassivayam and E.Theeppainjan on January 25. N Dhanavelu a Congress member was disqualified in July last year for alleged anti-party activities. If the Speaker accepts his resignation, the strength of the Congress in the 30-member House will come down to 11. The Congress had won 15 assembly seats in the 2016 Assembly polls including the Speaker.