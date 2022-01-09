John Matthai birth anniversary- know all about India's 1st Finance and Rail minister

​Challiyal John Matthai, better known in India and abroad as Dr John Matthai was an economist who served as India's first Railway Minister and subsequently as India's Finance Minister, taking office shortly after the presentation of India's first Budget, in 1948.

He was born on January 10, 1886, as the son of Challiyal Thomas Matthai and Anna Thayyil to an Anglican Syrian Christian family.

After graduating in arts and law from Madras University he practised as a lawyer for about 4 years. Later, he proceeded to England for higher studies, took D.Litt from Oxford and D.Sc. From London School of Economics.

After coming back to India, Dr Matthai joined Madras Government in 1918 as an Officer on special duty, co-operative Department for two years. Later he taught economics at Presidency College till 1925 and was a member of the Legislative Council for some time. After working in the Government Service till 1940 in various capacities as a Member and Chairman of the Tariff Board and later as Director-General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

In 1946, Dr Matthai joined the Viceroy's Executive Council Later, after working as a Member of Industry and Supply in the Interim Government, he became the Minister of Railways and later of Commerce and Industry. His last portfolio in the Nehru Ministry was Finance Minister after which he resigned and rejoined Tatas in 1950.

In 1953 he has taken up the chairmanship of the Taxation Enquiry Committee. He later became the Chairman of the newly constituted State Bank of India (resigned the Directorship of Tata sons in 1955). He was the Vice-Chancellor of Bombay University between 1955 and 1957 and later of Kerala University for two years until his death in 1959.

An eminent economist. Dr Matthai was one of the authors of the Bombay Plan, had several publications to his credit and was a great speaker.

Dr Matthai joined Tatas as a Director in 1940 and worked as Director-in-charge of Tata Chemicals for two years.

He resigned and rejoined Tatas in 1950. During the second term 'in Tatas, Dr Matthai became the Director-in-charge and Vice-chairman of TISCO and TELCO. He was also the Director of ACC and Indian Hotels and the Chairman of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the President of the Court of the Indian Institute of Science.

In 1953, Dr Matthai resigned from the Directorship of some Tata Companies but continued to be the Director of the Tata sons Limited.

Achievements:

Dr John Matthai was the first President of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER)

First Chairman of the Court of Governors of the Administrative Staff College, of India, Hyderabad

First Chairman of the National Book Trust of India

He was actively involved in the World Conference of Christian Youth held in Kottayam, Kerala in December 1952

Chairman of Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) From July 1957 to the 31st July 1959.

Awards:

The first series of RBI Currency notes issued in 1949, serial Number 000003 of Rupee 1, 5 and 10 was given to Dr John Matthai.

British government conferred him with Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire (CIE) in 1934 for his contribution to the Tariff Board.

The Miller Gold Medal was conferred by Madras Christian College 1903 - 1904.

He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Indian Government for his contribution toward Education and Public Service in 1959.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:25 PM IST