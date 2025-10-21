 Chinese & Indian Troops Exchange Sweets At LAC On Diwali In Friendly Gesture
The exchange of sweets takes place at Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the border. There are around five such BPM points starting from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, where soldiers from both sides meet to maintain peace and dialogue.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Tawang Sector (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: Marking a gesture of goodwill on the festival of Diwali, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Yu Jing said.

"China and India troops exchanged sweets at LAC on Diwali, marking a gesture of goodwill between the two sides," Jing said on X.

According to CNN-News18, this tradition resumed last year after being paused since the Galwan clash.

Where Does Exchange Of Sweets Takes Place?

The tradition was paused after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash but restarted in 2024 r alongside the resumption of patrolling in areas like Depsang and Demchok.

Besides, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur celebrated Diwali with troops at Sherathang, near the border in Sikkim. He distributed sweets and exchanged greetings with army personnel.

PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Peronnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his ritual of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces. PM Modi on Monday celebrated Diwali with Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, stationed off the coast of Goa and Karwar in the Arabian Sea.

Addressing Navy personnel PM Modi said, “It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family, and that’s why every year I come to celebrate Diwali with my family."

About Diwali

Diwali is a five-day Hindu festival that starts with Dhanteras. This is followed by Chhoti Diwali, Diwali (Mahalaxmi pujan) when Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

