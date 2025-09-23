Jodhpur’s New Airport Terminal To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Diwali | File Pic

Jodhpur, the second major city of Rajasthan after Jaipur, is set to get its new airport terminal by Diwali this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the facility, which will initially operate domestic flights but has the capacity to handle international operations when required.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Construction of the terminal is in its final stages, and I have directed officials to complete it by October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the new airport terminal to the people of Jodhpur on Diwali.”

After inspecting the under-construction terminal on Tuesday, Shekhawat added that 13 domestic flights will operate from the new facility, strengthening the city’s air connectivity during the upcoming tourist season.

The new terminal, built at a cost of ₹480 crore, has been designed to meet the needs of the next 20 years. Spanning approximately 24,000 square meters and featuring Jodhpuri stone in its construction, the terminal boasts a heritage look.

Passengers will have access to six aerobridges for direct boarding from the terminal, along with 40 check-in counters, 16 self-check-in kiosks, and three conveyor belts.

Jodhpur attracts significant air traffic as a major tourist destination set against the stark landscape of the Thar Desert, while also serving as a key base for the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and Border Security Force. The South Western Air Command, based in Jodhpur, is among the most critical and strategically important airbases of the IAF, located just 250 km from the international border with Pakistan. The city also houses major educational and research institutions, including AIIMS Jodhpur, IIT Jodhpur, and National Law University, Jodhpur.