Jodhpur Service Centre Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Over 50 Vehicles; 12 Fire Tenders Deployed As Short Circuit Suspected | Video | X / ANI

Jodhpur: A massive fire broke out late at night at a car service centre situated behind Jodhpur's PG Women's College, engulfing several vehicles parked inside.

Fire brigade and police units rushed to the site immediately on Wednesday night at 10 PM, eventually deploying 12 fire tenders to bring the intense flames under control after strenuous efforts.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade and police teams rushed to the scene and initiated relief and rescue operations.

According to the Fire Department, two fire tenders were dispatched immediately upon receiving the alert. Given the severity of the blaze, a total of 12 fire tenders were eventually deployed. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort.

Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said the facility is at a repair and maintenance centre. Most employees had already left for the day when the fire started. Preliminary suspicions point to a short circuit as the cause, which ignited stored paint and other flammable materials. However, investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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The presence of large quantities of repair materials and flammable substances caused the fire to spread rapidly across the premises, Jalaj Ghasia said.

Fire Officer further noted that over 50 vehicles were inside the service centre, many of which were caught in the blaze; however, the exact number of damaged vehicles is currently being assessed.

Police also arrived at the scene immediately and moved onlookers away for safety reasons. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties in the incident. The fire has now been fully brought under control, and an investigation into the actual cause is underway.

Earlier in June, a school van carrying around 10 children caught fire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, but all the students were rescued safely after the driver acted promptly and evacuated them before the flames spread.

The van was carrying around eight to 10 children from Copper towards Singhana when the incident occurred near Kanchania ki Dhani, officials said.

The vehicle belonged to a private playschool in Singhana.

Officials said the driver noticed the fire and immediately stopped the vehicle before quickly helping all the children get out. Owing to the swift response, no child sustained any injuries in the incident.

The fire engulfed the van shortly after the children were evacuated. Locals gathered at the spot, and the blaze was later brought under control.

The incident comes weeks after a major fire at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Jaipur claimed three lives.

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On June 9, at least three people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a house in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area, officials said.

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma, the fire was brought under control, and the injured are undergoing treatment.

"A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area of Jaipur. An illegal firecracker factory was operating inside the house, and a gas cylinder also caught fire. Three people died, and five are undergoing treatment. About eight people were present in the house, including one woman and one child," Sharma said.

Earlier, Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said the incident occurred in what appeared to be a residential area and that authorities were investigating the exact nature of the materials stored inside the premises.

"It appears to be a residential area. It seems that some materials stored in a small space here caught fire. We are currently gathering the facts. Some people are seriously injured and have been referred to SMS Hospital. We have the situation fully under control, and the fire is contained," Nayak said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)