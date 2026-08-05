VIDEO: Massive Fire Erupts After Gas Pipeline Leak During Excavation In Nashik |

In a shocking incident that came to light, a gas pipeline caught fire at Kansara Mata Chowk in the Borgad area of Nashik. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 2:15 pm, raising serious safety concerns for people on the road.

Pipeline leak triggers blaze

The visuals show flames erupting near the pipeline, endangering the lives of passers-by. Upon witnessing the fire, several local residents rushed to the spot as the blaze intensified.

Nashik - A gas pipeline caught fire at Kansara Mata Chowk in the Borgad area of Nashik. Preliminary information suggests that the blaze was caused by a leakage in the pipeline. The gas leak and subsequent fire created an atmosphere of fear among residents in the surrounding… pic.twitter.com/cmEPBfyjEJ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 5, 2026

According to reports, preliminary information suggests that the blaze was caused by a leakage in the pipeline. Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot, immediately launched firefighting operations and successfully brought the fire under control.

Fire brought under control

According to Prahaar, various development works, including road concreting, drainage line improvements and other projects, were underway in the Panchavati Division. The excavation of an underground sewer chamber obstructing road work near Sai Sandesh Chowk on the Mhasrul–Makhmalabad Link Road was underway at around 2:15 pm when the MNGL pipeline suddenly leaked and burst. Following the gas leak, a huge fire suddenly erupted.

Local residents promptly informed the Panchavati Fire Station. Thereafter, in-charge centre chief Sanjay Kanade, firemen Ganesh Rakibe, Siddharth Gotis and Sanket Vaishnav, along with driver Ashok Sarode, immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in time.

No injuries reported

Following the incident, fortunately, no one was injured and no casualties were reported. However, the gas leak and the subsequent fire created an atmosphere of fear among residents in the surrounding area.