Nashik: Gas Leak Triggers Fire At Fertilizer Company Near Rasegaon; Two Workers Injured | Sourced

Nashik: A fire broke out at a fertiliser company in the Rasegaon area of Nashik district. A gas leak at the facility caused panic in the vicinity. Reports indicate that two workers were injured in the incident.

Fumes filled the area after the gas leak began in the morning, causing breathing difficulties for local residents. While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, preliminary information suggests it was triggered by the explosion of a chemical drum within the plant.

Fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving the alert. They have brought the fire under control, and efforts to manage the smoke are currently underway.

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The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. The injured workers are reportedly receiving medical treatment. Police and administrative authorities have stepped up patrols in the vicinity, and further investigations are ongoing.

According to Saam TV, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, it has been confirmed that two employees sustained injuries. Residents have also reported the incident.