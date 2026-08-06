Navi Mumbai: NMMC Orders Fire Safety Audit Of Coaching Centres, Mandates Structural, Fire Compliance

NMMC has launched a fire safety audit of coaching centres across Navi Mumbai to ensure compliance with structural and fire safety norms | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 5, 2026: In the wake of recent fire and building-related incidents in other cities, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered an immediate fire safety audit of all coaching centres and tuition classes operating across the city, directing institutions to comply with structural and fire safety norms.

Chairing a review meeting of civic departments, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde instructed officials to conduct fire safety inspections of coaching institutes on priority and ensure that all such establishments submit their Structural Stability Certificate, Fire Department No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other mandatory documents to the NMMC Licence Department.

Mandatory Safety Compliance

The civic administration has also been directed to issue a public notice asking coaching classes and tuition centres to comply with the safety requirements within the stipulated time. Officials have been asked to verify the documents and ensure that institutions operating in the city meet the prescribed safety standards.

Broader Civic Safety Measures

During the meeting, Dr. Shinde also directed departments to strengthen measures aimed at improving public safety, regulate unauthorised hoardings, intensify action against illegal hawkers, enhance road monitoring through the Daksha app, promote on-site waste processing by bulk waste generators and ensure better maintenance of public toilets.

"The safety of students and citizens must remain our highest priority. Every coaching institute must strictly comply with structural and fire safety norms, and officials must ensure that inspections and enforcement are carried out without delay. Preventive action is always better than responding after a tragedy," Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

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The review meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kisanrao Palande, City Engineer Shirish Ardawad, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Digvijay Chavan and other department heads.

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