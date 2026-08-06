Navi Mumbai: NMMC Disconnects Water, Sewer Connections To C1 Buildings To Prevent Monsoon Mishaps

NMMC officials disconnected water and sewer connections to C1-category buildings as part of a monsoon safety enforcement drive across Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 5, 2026: In a major enforcement drive aimed at preventing monsoon-related disasters, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday disconnected water supply and sewerage connections to several buildings classified as 'C1' (extremely dangerous) across the city to ensure that residents do not continue occupying unsafe structures.

The action was undertaken following directions from the Chief Minister and under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde. Additional Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gethe, accompanied by Deputy Commissioners Dr. Amol Palve (Zone 1) and Sanjay Shinde (Zone 2), conducted inspections of the identified buildings before initiating the disconnection of essential civic services.

C1 Buildings Covered

The affected buildings include White House Co-operative Housing Society in Sector 21, Nerul (East); Shivneri Co-operative Housing Society in Sector 3, Nerul; Little Flower Co-operative Housing Society, Noor Co-operative Housing Society, C1 and C2 Type Buildings in Sector 2, and Sumangal Apartment in Vashi; as well as Gagangiri Co-operative Housing Society, Silver Nest Co-operative Housing Society and Raj Palace Co-operative Housing Society in Koparkhairane.

NMMC had earlier appealed to residents living in buildings declared under the C1 category to vacate the premises during the monsoon in view of the high risk of structural collapse. The civic body said disconnecting water and sewerage connections was a precautionary measure to discourage habitation in these unsafe buildings and safeguard lives.

Civic Appeal To Residents

"Our priority is to ensure that no loss of life occurs due to the collapse of structurally unsafe buildings during the monsoon. Residents should immediately vacate C1 category buildings and cooperate with the civic administration, as these measures have been taken solely in the interest of public safety," Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

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Additional City Engineer Madan Waghchaure, Assistant Commissioners, Ward Officers, officials from the Encroachment Department, Executive Engineers, Deputy Engineers and other civic staff were present during the inspection and enforcement drive.

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