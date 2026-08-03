Navi Mumbai: NMMC Orders Immediate Evacuation Of 34 Dangerous C-1 Buildings, Warns Of Utility Disconnection

NMMC has directed residents to immediately vacate 34 Category C-1 buildings across Navi Mumbai over fears of structural collapse | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a fresh public appeal directing residents and occupants of 34 buildings classified as Category C-1 (extremely dangerous) to vacate the premises immediately, warning that continued occupation could result in loss of life and property.

The civic body said the structures have been declared unsafe for residential and commercial use under the Maharashtra Urban Development Department's guidelines dated November 5, 2015. Notices have already been served to owners and occupants directing them to stop using the buildings and demolish them without delay.

Utilities To Be Disconnected

The NMMC has also warned that electricity and water connections to these buildings will be disconnected. It said that if occupants continue to stay despite repeated notices and any building collapses, causing casualties or damage, the responsibility will lie solely with the owners and occupants, and the civic body will not be held liable.

The list of 34 Category C-1 buildings for 2026-27 covers Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha divisions. The structures include housing societies, apartment complexes, commercial buildings and market premises, including Shri Ganesh Co-operative Housing Society, White House Co-operative Housing Society, Panchshil Apartments, Silent Valley Apartments, Punit Park, Little Flower Co-operative Housing Society, APMC's Onion-Potato and Masala Market buildings, several CIDCO housing clusters in Vashi, Park View Society in Sanpada, Gagangiri and Chandralok societies in Koparkhairane, Sahajeevan Apartments in Airoli and Khandu Koli Chawl in Digha.

Commissioner Appeals To Residents

"Public safety is our foremost priority. Residents of buildings identified as Category C-1 must vacate the premises immediately, as these structures pose a serious risk of collapse, particularly during the monsoon. Despite repeated notices, if occupants continue to stay and any untoward incident occurs, the responsibility will rest entirely with them and not with the Municipal Corporation," Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said.

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The civic administration has urged residents to shift to safer accommodation immediately and cooperate with the evacuation process to prevent any loss of life during the ongoing monsoon season.

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