Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Display Public Toilet Rate Charts, Warns Of Action Against Overcharging Contractors

NMMC will display official rate charts outside public toilets and take action against contractors found overcharging users | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, August 3, 2026: Following complaints of alleged overcharging at several public toilets across the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reportedly assured that official user charge rate charts will be displayed outside all public toilets within the next two days and that strict action will be taken against contractors found collecting fees beyond the prescribed rates.

The assurance came after a delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by district president Bharat Jadhav, met the Municipal Commissioner and raised the issue of contractors allegedly charging users more than the notified rates.

Residents Raise Concerns

Residents said the absence of prominently displayed rate charts often leaves users unaware of the approved charges, allowing some operators to demand higher amounts without being questioned.

"Most people use public toilets only when they have no other option. Many pay whatever is demanded because there is no rate board to verify the charges. Displaying the approved rates is a welcome step, but the civic body must ensure regular inspections so that overcharging stops," said Sanjay Patil, a resident of Nerul.

Another resident, Meena Pawar of Vashi, said commuters and daily wage workers are the worst affected.

"A few extra rupees may not seem significant, but for those who use these facilities several times a day, it adds up. The corporation should have a mechanism where people can immediately report overcharging," she said.

Civic Body Promises Action

According to the civic administration, rate charts will be installed outside all public toilets to improve transparency and enable users to verify the approved charges. The Commissioner also assured that contractors found violating the prescribed rates would face strict action.

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Residents, however, said enforcement will be the key and urged the NMMC to conduct surprise inspections and establish a dedicated grievance mechanism to ensure public toilet users are not subjected to illegal collections.

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