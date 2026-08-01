Navi Mumbai: Rabale Police Book Contractor, 25 Others For Allegedly Assaulting NMMC Officials During Airoli Demolition Drive

Rabale Police registered an FIR after NMMC officials were allegedly assaulted and obstructed during a demolition drive in Airoli | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 1, 2026: Rabale Police have registered an FIR against a contractor and 25 others for allegedly assaulting Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials and obstructing them from carrying out a demolition drive against an unauthorised construction in Airoli on July 30.

The case has been registered against contractor Akshay More and 20 to 25 others under Sections 132, 189(2), 190, 191(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following a complaint lodged by NMMC Encroachment Department employee Jaideep Ramchandra Mate.

Officials Allegedly Attacked During Drive

According to the complaint, an NMMC anti-encroachment squad from G Ward (Airoli), accompanied by a police team, reached Preeti Society in Sector 2C at around 11 am to demolish unauthorised constructions at House Nos. 10, 11, 12 and 13. The civic body had earlier issued demolition orders after finding that the structures were being built without the required permissions.

Police said a large crowd gathered at the site and strongly opposed the demolition. The mob allegedly rushed towards the civic officials, pushed and jostled them, attempted to assault them and obstructed them from discharging their official duties.

Despite the resistance, the anti-encroachment squad completed the demolition using a bulldozer and removed the illegal structure.

Residents Allege Selective Action

"Anyone attempting to obstruct government officials from discharging their lawful duties will face strict legal action. The investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken against all those involved," a police officer said.

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Meanwhile, residents alleged that the civic body's Encroachment Department adopted a selective approach during the demolition drive.

They claimed that while one building in Preeti Society was completely demolished by bringing down its slabs and columns, similar unauthorised structures at other locations were subjected only to partial action by creating holes in slabs and walls.

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