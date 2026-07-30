Navi Mumbai: NMMC Trains 385 Women Self-Help Group Members In Waste Management, Recycling Under Swachh Survekshan 2025–26

NMMC trained 385 women from self-help groups in waste management and recycling to promote sustainable livelihoods | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 30, 2026: As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised skill development workshops to equip women from self-help groups (SHGs) with vocational training in waste management and recycling, creating opportunities for self-employment.

The training programmes were conducted under the 'Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao' campaign under the guidance of Mayor Sujata Patil, with directions from Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

The initiative was implemented under the supervision of Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr Ajay Gadde.

Women Trained In Waste Management

A total of 385 women from SHGs participated in the workshops, which were organised at eight locations, one in each ward office jurisdiction across Navi Mumbai.

The participants received practical training in operating centralised dry waste processing centres, managing 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres, operating e-waste collection centres, recycling and upcycling used clothes, reusing plastic waste, manufacturing incense sticks from discarded floral offerings (nirmalya), and producing organic compost and biogas.

Focus On Sustainable Livelihoods

The free training programme was organised jointly by the NMMC's Solid Waste Management Department and Social Development Department in collaboration with Kaushalya Multicreations, which conducted the skill-building sessions.

Community organisers from the Social Development Department facilitated participation by self-help groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), while the Durga Foundation also supported the initiative.

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Civic officials said the programme aims not only to strengthen community participation in cleanliness and waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 but also to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for women through environmentally responsible enterprises.

Participants who completed the training were awarded certificates at the conclusion of the programme.

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