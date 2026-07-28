Navi Mumbai: NMMC Identifies 12,687 Unauthorised Constructions, Begins Demolition Drive On Bombay HC Orders

NMMC has launched ward-wise demolition drives after identifying 12,687 unauthorised constructions under Bombay High Court directions | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 28, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 12,687 unauthorised constructions across its jurisdiction, including 4,946 structures built without obtaining mandatory building permission, following directions issued by the Bombay High Court.

The civic body has initiated hearings for all identified property owners and commenced ward-wise demolition drives as part of its compliance with court orders.

The action follows two public interest litigations (PILs) filed before the Bombay High Court. Rajiv Mohan Mishra filed PIL No. 80 of 2013, followed by Contempt Petition No. 562 of 2022, seeking action against unauthorised constructions across Navi Mumbai.

Subsequently, Kishore Sundar Shetty filed PIL No. 111 of 2022 and Contempt Petition No. 685 of 2026, specifically highlighting violations of Floor Space Index (FSI) norms and unauthorised constructions in Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) housing in Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, and Turbhe. NMMC and the Maharashtra Urban Development Department are respondents in the petitions.

Survey Identifies Violations

On March 27, 2025, the High Court directed NMMC to conduct a comprehensive survey of illegal and irregular constructions across its jurisdiction within four months and issue notices to owners or occupants before initiating demolition.

Acting on the order, the civic body completed the survey through its ward offices, identifying 12,687 unauthorised structures. Hearing notices have since been issued to all property owners.

As per an affidavit submitted by NMMC before the Court on June 15, 2026, every ward office has been directed to conduct at least 50 hearings a day on three days every week, amounting to 150 hearings weekly.

Property owners whose constructions are eligible for regularisation have been advised to submit applications in the prescribed format along with the required documents to the Town Planning Department.

The matter came up for hearing on July 7, 14, and 21, during which the High Court directed the civic body to continue removing unauthorised constructions and submit periodic compliance reports. NMMC has accordingly begun ward-wise demolition drives.

Civic Body Issues Advisory

The civic body has also appealed to citizens not to purchase houses or flats without verifying the Commencement Certificate (CC), Occupancy Certificate (OC), and land ownership documents.

It clarified that unauthorised structures are not provided official water supply or sewerage connections and warned that any new illegal construction would invite action under Sections 33(1)(a), 53(1)(b), and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, with demolition costs to be recovered from the owner or landholder.

"NMMC is carrying out the High Court's directions in a systematic and transparent manner. Citizens should refrain from undertaking unauthorised construction and ensure that all statutory approvals, including CC and OC, are verified before purchasing any property. Those eligible for regularisation should approach the Town Planning Department with the necessary documents at the earliest," NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said.

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Ward Offices To Receive Complaints

NMMC has urged residents to report any ongoing unauthorised construction to their respective ward offices. Complaints can be lodged with Belapur Ward Office (Prashant Nerkar – 8976954881), Nerul (Anuradha Babar – 8976954882), Vashi (Sukhdev Yedve – 8976954884), Turbhe (Sagar More – 8976954883), Koparkhairane (Bharat Dhande – 8976954885), Ghansoli (Sanjay Tadvi – 8976954886), Airoli (Sadhana Patil – 8976954887), and Digha (Prabodhan Mawade – 8976954889).

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