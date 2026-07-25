NMMC Urges Voters To Complete Electoral Roll Revision At Special Camps On July 25-26 Across Navi Mumbai |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has urged eligible voters to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by meeting their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at special camps being organised on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26.

ECI's Objective for Clean Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission of India has launched the Special Intensive Revision programme with the objective of ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll and no ineligible person is included. As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers have been distributing Enumeration Forms door-to-door in duplicate between June 30 and August 8, 2026.

Voters are required to fill in and sign the Enumeration Form, submit one copy to the BLO and retain the second copy, duly acknowledged by the BLO, as proof of submission.

Submission and Acknowledgment Procedure

To make the process more convenient, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed that special camps be organised on the weekend, with BLOs stationed at designated polling centres and other notified locations. Citizens can visit these camps according to their electoral roll part number to complete the verification process.

Information regarding the designated BLOs and camp locations for Assembly Constituency No. 150 (Airoli) and Assembly Constituency No. 151 (Belapur) has been made available through the respective official links shared by the civic body.

Camp Locations for Airoli and Belapur

Additional District Election Officer and NMMC Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar appealed to citizens to treat the exercise as a national responsibility and actively participate in the revision process, stating that it will help ensure clean and accurate electoral rolls.

Electoral Registration Officers Priti Patil (Airoli) and Ashwini Patil (Belapur) also urged voters to visit the special camps on July 25 and 26 and complete the Enumeration Form submission with their respective BLOs.

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