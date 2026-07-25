Mumbai: BMC To Launch New Software For Birth Certificate Applications, Extend Service Hours To Clear Backlog

The BMC will introduce a digital platform and extend service hours to speed up birth certificate processing across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce a dedicated software platform to streamline the issuance and correction of birth certificates, while also extending service hours and deploying additional manpower to clear the growing backlog of applications across several wards.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare at the M West Ward office in Chembur on Saturday.

She directed officials to expedite the disposal of pending birth certificate applications in M East, M West, and L wards, particularly in areas such as Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Kurla, and Chembur.

Digital Platform Planned

To improve transparency and efficiency, the BMC is developing a software platform and dashboard that will allow applicants to submit information, upload supporting documents, and track the status of their applications digitally. Officials have been instructed to use the system to ensure faster and more transparent processing.

To provide relief to citizens, Verma-Lavangare directed that Citizen Facilitation Centres accept birth certificate applications from 9 am to 5 pm. She also instructed that the centres remain operational on Sundays, wherever required, to handle the increased workload.

Additional Staff To Clear Backlog

Assistant Commissioners have been asked to deploy additional manpower at the ward level to process a higher number of applications and ensure that cases are disposed of within the shortest possible time after submission.

The Additional Municipal Commissioner also directed officials to accord priority to applications related to educational purposes. With a large number of citizens seeking QR code-enabled birth certificates for overseas education and visa processing, officials have been asked to ensure their prompt disposal.

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Health Projects Reviewed

Besides birth certificate services, Verma-Lavangare reviewed public-private partnership (PPP) health projects, the monsoon disease situation, capacity enhancement, and repair works at maternity homes and suburban hospitals.

She also assessed the functioning of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion), Govandi Shatabdi Hospital, and Maa Hospital in Chembur, directing officials to conduct regular field inspections and strengthen monitoring to improve service delivery.

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