Greater Noida Electronics Chip Factory Fire Turns Tragic; 2 Firefighters Killed, 3 Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation | Video | X / ANI

Noida: A massive fire broke out at an electronic chip manufacturing company in Greater Noida late on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, leading to the death of two firefighters and leaving three others injured, police said.

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DCP Central Noida Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "A fire broke out in an electronics chip manufacturing company last night. On receiving the information, fire teams reached the site. During firefighting, a wall of the building and an iron beam collapsed, which resulted in the death of Fire personnel Tirthpal Singh and Rohit Yadav. Three Fire Service personnel were injured in the incident."

The condition of the remaining three injured personnel was stable, the police said.

The police officials and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are present at the site, and further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)