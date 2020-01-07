JNU Violence video trial leads to ABVP

New Delhi: Who vandalised the JNU campus on Sunday? Were they insiders or outsiders? Truth is the first casualty in any conflict. Even in a society which is perpetually under the lens, with CCTVs keeping an eye on each move.
On Monday, social media was swamped with videos and images, of which one visual trail appeared incriminating, hinting at the hand of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the BJP-linked students union, in the unsavoury episode.
In this highly suggestive image, a member of ABVP's JNU executive committee is seen with a group armed with lathis. He himself is seen holding a fibre-glass baton, similar to those issued to the Delhi Police.
Standing shoulder to shoulder with him is a BA first year student in JNU, also said to be affiliated to the ABVP. In another set of images, the latter is seen with a larger group of lathi-wielding men, making their way through the campus.
He also appears in a video shot at night time, when the armed group is seen exiting the JNU campus. Both persons have since deleted their social media accounts.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)