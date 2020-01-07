JNU Violence video trial leads to ABVP

In this highly suggestive image, a member of ABVP's JNU executive committee is seen with a group armed with lathis. He himself is seen holding a fibre-glass baton, similar to those issued to the Delhi Police.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with him is a BA first year student in JNU, also said to be affiliated to the ABVP. In another set of images, the latter is seen with a larger group of lathi-wielding men, making their way through the campus.

He also appears in a video shot at night time, when the armed group is seen exiting the JNU campus. Both persons have since deleted their social media accounts.