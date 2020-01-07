JNU violence: ‘It was not me’

In the video, which is now being circulated on social media, the girl seen in the mask is not me as I have a kalawa (red ritual band) on my hand, while the girl in the video is not wearing that," she said.

When asked about the attacks, she said, "I was in the admin block when the Left wing students started attacking us.

Then, we rushed towards the Periyar hostel; here, too, we were attacked by about 25-30 Left wing students; I received injuries and was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre."

"And as regards the video in question, in which people identifying me, at that time I was in hospital," she said showing the discharge summary of the AIIMS trauma centre.

Earlier, the ABVP accused the Left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel and injuring students present inside the hostel.Following the violence on the campus, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR on the basis of the PCR calls it received from the students.