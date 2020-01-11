JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar appeals to students to return to varsity for winter semester registration

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar appealed to all students who went home following violence in the varsity, to return to their hostels asserting that normalcy has been restored.

"We have strengthened the security on campus and I appeal all students who have gone home to come back.Academic activities have been resumed and JNU is back on its foot," said Jagadesh Kumar while talking to ANI.

"I request all students to return to campus and get their registration for the winter semester done as classes will be starting from January 13," he said.