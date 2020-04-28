JNU to organize webinar on 'leadership lessons from ramayana' for students and faculty

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be organising a webinar on 'Leadership lessons from Ramayana'.
This decision comes from Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala, the Vice Chancellor of JNU and aims towards engaging the students in something productive.
"Mahatma Gandhi emphasised how Lord Rama taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality even under adverse circumstances, there is a great deal to learn from Ramayana to enrich our lives particularly during these challenging times of coronavirus," Mamidala said.
"JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome."
The webinar is scheduled for May 2 and 3 between 4 PM to 6 PM. Professor Santosh Kumar Shukla from JNU's School of Saskrit and Indic Studies and Professor Mazha Asif from School of Language, Literature and Cultural studies will be conducting the webinar on 'Leadership lessons'.
However, the webinar will be organised only for the students and faculty of JNU.
Earlier the university had organised a webinar on challenges and solutions to COVID-19. Over a thousand people including many from foreign countries had reportedly participated in that webinar.