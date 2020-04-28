JNU to organize webinar on 'leadership lessons from ramayana' for students and faculty

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be organising a webinar on 'Leadership lessons from Ramayana'.

This decision comes from Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala, the Vice Chancellor of JNU and aims towards engaging the students in something productive.

"Mahatma Gandhi emphasised how Lord Rama taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality even under adverse circumstances, there is a great deal to learn from Ramayana to enrich our lives particularly during these challenging times of coronavirus," Mamidala said.

"JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome."