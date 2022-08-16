J&K: Vehicle carrying ITBP jawans rolls down in Pahalgam, 6 dead

Six soldiers lost their lives while 30 others were injured as a vehicle carrying 39 personnel (37 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and two from J&K Police) met with an accident in the Chandanwari-Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the vehicle fell down to a roadside river bed after its breaks failed. Several other personnel received injuries, who are being airlifted and taken to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.
The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The ITBP jawans were reportedly deputed in the area for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
The police and other officials rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.
(This is a developing story...)
