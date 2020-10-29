J&K: Three BJP activists shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam; Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah express grief

Continuing the series of shocking developments of the day, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kulgam district on Thursday, an incident which has brought widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.

The deceased BJP members have been identified as BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh, and Umer Ramzan Hajam.

The attack took place at the YK Pora area in Kulgam. The victims of the terrorist attack were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but were declared dead upon arrival, the J&K Police said.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the law, the police added. The area where the act took place has been cordoned off, and a search is currently on.