J&K: Three BJP activists shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam; Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah express grief

Continuing the series of shocking developments of the day, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kulgam district on Thursday, an incident which has brought widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.
The deceased BJP members have been identified as BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh, and Umer Ramzan Hajam.
The attack took place at the YK Pora area in Kulgam. The victims of the terrorist attack were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but were declared dead upon arrival, the J&K Police said.
A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the law, the police added. The area where the act took place has been cordoned off, and a search is currently on.
Meanwhile, veteran polticos of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have put out tweets condemning the terrorist attack and expressed condolences with the families of the victims.
"Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill-thought out policies," wrote People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on her official Twitter handle.
Former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, saying, "Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time."
Just one day ago, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter that started on Tuesday in the Aribagh Machama area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
A top police officer had also expressed the possibility that there could be one more as searches are still underway.
Even earlier in the week, a terrorist was neutralised on Tuesday, while another surrendered in South Kashmir's Tral.
