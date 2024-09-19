 J&K: Security Measures Tightened Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Srinagar; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Security Measures Tightened Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Srinagar; Visuals Surface

J&K: Security Measures Tightened Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Srinagar; Visuals Surface

On September 18, the first phase of assembly elections was conducted on 24 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi (R) | ANI & File Pic

Srinagar: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Srinagar today, security measures have been tightened in the area.

Visuals from Srinagar have shown installation of multiple checkpoints with increase in deployment of CRPF personnel.

Read Also
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'PM Modi Played A Big Role In Improving Jammu & Kashmir's Situation,'...
article-image

Speaking to ANI, one of the citizens said, "PM Modi is coming for his visit, citizens from all over Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming him. Elections are being conducted peacefully and candidates are campaigning. The youth of the territory have hopes from PM Modi that he will bring employment opportunities for them. We also hope that he will take measures regarding lowering the electricity bills and giving loan waivers to farmers. We hope that he will bring something for the public of Jammu and Kashmir, as public believes that PM is responsible for every citizen in the country, so, we hope that he will fulfil the demands of the public with responsibilities."

Read Also
'Waited For This All Day': Social Media Flooded With Memes As Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi Happy...
article-image

About Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Security Measures Tightened Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Srinagar; Visuals Surface
J&K: Security Measures Tightened Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Srinagar; Visuals Surface
'Uniting India & Pakistan': Pak Actress Ukasha Gul Ashraf Mimics Kangana Ranaut & Desi Netizens Can't Stop Laughing
'Uniting India & Pakistan': Pak Actress Ukasha Gul Ashraf Mimics Kangana Ranaut & Desi Netizens Can't Stop Laughing
CTET 2024: Exam Cities Reduced, Dates Remain Unchanged, Check Revised Schedule
CTET 2024: Exam Cities Reduced, Dates Remain Unchanged, Check Revised Schedule
NTPC Shares Zooms 4.2% To Life High Level After Green Energy Arm Files For ₹10,000 Crore IPO
NTPC Shares Zooms 4.2% To Life High Level After Green Energy Arm Files For ₹10,000 Crore IPO

Notably, polling for the second and third phases in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

On September 18, the first phase of assembly elections was conducted on 24 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling.

Read Also
J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Record 59% Voter Turnout In First Phase; Highest In 35 Years
article-image

The Election Commission, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said, "Building on the successful foundation of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, peaceful and enthusiastic voting marked the beginning of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Voters from all sections of society responded to the 'call of democracy' wholeheartedly, reaffirming the confidence expressed by CEC Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of assembly elections that the people of J-K will give a befitting reply to the nefarious forces attempting to disrupt the electoral process," it added.

Read Also
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Be The Catalysts For Change,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun...
article-image

The poll panel said that the long queues of voters at the polling stations showcased to the entire world, the deep trust and confidence of the people of J-K in the democratic exercise. Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 percent, while the Pulwama district recorded the lowest at 46.65 per cent.

Earlier on September 14, PM Modi addressed a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Atishi To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Delhi On September 21: Aam Aadmi Party

Atishi To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Delhi On September 21: Aam Aadmi Party

West Bengal: Doctors To Continue Protest, Unhappy With Meeting With Chief Secretary Manoj Pant

West Bengal: Doctors To Continue Protest, Unhappy With Meeting With Chief Secretary Manoj Pant

Jammu Kashmir Elections: Pakistan Meddles In Indian Affairs, Says Agree With Congress-National...

Jammu Kashmir Elections: Pakistan Meddles In Indian Affairs, Says Agree With Congress-National...

Kolkata-Lucknow Flight Diverted As Typhoon Yagi Continues To Affect Uttar Pradesh Weather

Kolkata-Lucknow Flight Diverted As Typhoon Yagi Continues To Affect Uttar Pradesh Weather

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Dry Conditions Until September 21, Says IMD; Check...

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Dry Conditions Until September 21, Says IMD; Check...