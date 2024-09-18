J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'PM Modi Played A Big Role In Improving Jammu & Kashmir's Situation,' Says BJP's Javaid Ahmad Qadri

Javaid Ahmad Qadri (L) & PM Modi (R) | ANI

Pulwama: Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Shopian Assembly constituency, Javaid Ahmad Qadri on Wednesday said that the PM has played a big role in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

With voting for first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir commenced this moning, Qadri said that people in large numbers have been coming to cast their votes.

"I give the credit to PM Modi who has played a big role in improving the situation in J&K. People in large numbers are coming out to cast their votes...The central government has worked a lot to ensure the development of Shopian...Before the abrogation of Article 370, only some families used to cast their votes but today the common man is coming out to vote in large numbers..." said Qadri.

Pulwama Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer Basharat Qayoom On Polling

Pulwama Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Basharat Qayoom said, "Polling is going on very smoothly in all 4 Assembly constituencies and all our sector magistrates, and zonal magistrates are also in the field. I am also visiting the polling stations and there is a lot of enthusiasm among our voters and voting is going on smoothly..."

Pulwama SSP, P D Nitya On Polling

Pulwama SSP, P D Nitya said, "Voting is underway in the Pulwama district and there are two assembly constituencies in the district. There are 245 polling stations...We are expecting a good voter turnout. Proper security arrangements have been made..."

About Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir that began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements saw a cumulative voter turnout of 11.11 per cent as of 9 am, as per the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 14.83 per cent followed by Doda at 12.90 per cent, Ramban at 11.91 per cent, Shopian at 11.44 per cent, Kulgam at 10.77 per cent, Anantnag recorded 10.26 per cent and Pulwama recorded 9.18 per cent.

In the first phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.