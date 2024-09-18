J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 26.72 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

Kishtwar: Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 | PTI

Srinagar: A voter turnout of 26.72 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, a turnout of 11.11 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling.

About The Voter Turnout

The maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Shopian at 13 per cent. It was followed by Pahalgam at 12.56 per cent, Kokernag (ST) at 12 per cent and Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 11.60 per cent.

The lowest -- 6 per cent -- was recorded in Anantnag, they said.

The remaining constituencies in the valley polled around 10 per cent votes.

The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling is underway in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory.