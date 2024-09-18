 J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 26.72 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Assembly Elections 2024: 26.72 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 26.72 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

The maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Shopian at 13 per cent. It was followed by Pahalgam at 12.56 per cent, Kokernag (ST) at 12 per cent and Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 11.60 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Kishtwar: Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 | PTI

Srinagar: A voter turnout of 26.72 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, a turnout of 11.11 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling.

Read Also
'We Want Statehood & Special Status In Jammu & Kashmir,' Says NC Candidate Khalid Najib Suharwardy...
article-image

About The Voter Turnout

FPJ Shorts
‘Isn’t This Invasion Of Privacy?': Netizens Slam Unidentified Person Who Filmed Mumbai Woman Dancing Inside Her Residence To Ganpati Visarjan Drum Beats
‘Isn’t This Invasion Of Privacy?': Netizens Slam Unidentified Person Who Filmed Mumbai Woman Dancing Inside Her Residence To Ganpati Visarjan Drum Beats
Explained: What Is Hezbollah? All You Need To Know About Lebanese Militant Group Attacked By Exploding Pagers
Explained: What Is Hezbollah? All You Need To Know About Lebanese Militant Group Attacked By Exploding Pagers
'Subah Bheege Badam Khate Ho Ki Nahi': Virat Kohli Tells Gautam Gambhir To Ask Rohit Sharma Hilarious Question; Video
'Subah Bheege Badam Khate Ho Ki Nahi': Virat Kohli Tells Gautam Gambhir To Ask Rohit Sharma Hilarious Question; Video
Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Fall By Over 3% After Bumper Listing
Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Fall By Over 3% After Bumper Listing

The maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Shopian at 13 per cent. It was followed by Pahalgam at 12.56 per cent, Kokernag (ST) at 12 per cent and Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 11.60 per cent.

The lowest -- 6 per cent -- was recorded in Anantnag, they said.

The remaining constituencies in the valley polled around 10 per cent votes.

The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling is underway in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 8 Rescued After Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh; Visuals Surface

Delhi: 8 Rescued After Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh; Visuals Surface

Delhi Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi, & Tej Pratap In Land-For-Jobs Money Laundering Case

Delhi Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi, & Tej Pratap In Land-For-Jobs Money Laundering Case

Shocking Video: Mother, Son Walking On Road With Father Hit By Speeding Mahindra Scorpio From Behind...

Shocking Video: Mother, Son Walking On Road With Father Hit By Speeding Mahindra Scorpio From Behind...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Every Vote For INDIA Bloc Will Ensure Restoration Of Rights,' Says...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Every Vote For INDIA Bloc Will Ensure Restoration Of Rights,' Says...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 26.72 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 26.72 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling