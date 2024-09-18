 Assembly Polls 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Records 59% Voter Turnout In First Phase; Highest In Past 7 Elections
However, he said the figures are tentative and there might be a fractional increase after the final reports are received from the remote pockets and postal ballots.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
First phase of J&K elections 2024 | ANI

A turnout of about 59 percent, the highest in the past seven elections was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said, adding polling passed off peacefully.

The first phase of polls covered 24 seats across seven districts.

Briefing mediapersons here after polling ended at 6 pm, Pole said the elections ended peacefully without any untoward incident.

He said Kishtwar district recorder the highest 77 percent turnout, while Pulwama district witnessed the lowest 46 percent.

Pole expressed hope that the remaining two phases on September 25 and October 1 will also see high polling percentage.

