J&K: Security Intensified For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims After Recent Terror Attacks

Srinagar: With the Amarnath Yatra underway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have beefed up the security for this year's pilgrimage following the recent terror attacks.

Security Measurements Increased

Unprecedented security measures, including electronic surveillance along the entire Yatra route and access control, have been put in place.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.

The security for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, especially around the Jammu base camp of the Amarnath Yatra and the National Highway, has increased. Special nakas and checks are there. Security forces are also using CCTV cameras to keep a vigil on the movement.

Pilgrims Continue To Arrive In Huge Numbers

Meanwhile, Amarnath Yatra pilgrims are arriving in huge numbers at the Jammu base camp and they say they are happy with the security arrangements.

#WATCH | J&K: Pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk Srinagar base camp; security heightened in the area. pic.twitter.com/YAd4JQzORF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for their journey to the Amarnath shrine under heightened security measures on Saturday morning.

The pilgrims set out for the sacred location amid tight security from Panthachowk Srinagar base camp towards Baltal and Pahalgam yatra base camps, where they would seek blessings and connect with their faith at the holy shrine.

About The Amarnath Yatra

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organises the Amarnath Yatra, which is divided into two routes: one that goes through Pahalgam and the other that goes through Baltal.Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This year, the Amarnath Yatra is taking place amid a significant increase in the number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. On July 8, five soldiers lost their lives and many were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district.

Further, to ensure a safe and efficient movement of the pilgrims and commuters during the holy Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory on July 6 on the National Highway 44, with cut-off timings and clear instructions for the various convoys and non-convoy movements.

On Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police of Kashmir, VK Birdi, convened a crucial coordination and security meeting at Nunwan Base Camp to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra.

This year, the yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 19, lasting 52 days. The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave, which is located in the Kashmir Himalayas.