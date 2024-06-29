Jammu & Kashmir: Over 1100 Devotees Begin Amarnath Yatra With ‘Darshan’ Inside Cave Shrine On First Day | X

Srinagar, June 29: Over 1100 devotees had ‘Darshan’ inside the Amarnath Cave shrine on the first day of the Yatra which started on Saturday. Officials said that over 1100 devotees had Darshan inside the cave shrine at around 11 am today.

Batches of Yatris were seen off from the two base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) by the concerned district development commissioners and other district-level senior officials in the morning towards the Cave shrine located 3888 metres above the sea-level in Kashmir Himalayas.

Tight security arrangements in addition to medical aid, food supplies, and resting areas along the route have been made on the two cave shrine routes from the Baltal and Pahalgam axis. Locals in large numbers are helping the Yatris perform the holy pilgrimage with better convenience.

The exhaustive security arrangements, other facilities made by the administration and the warm hospitality of the local people are the highlights of this annual Yatra each year. Devotees returning after performing the Yatra said the ice stalagmite structure known as the holy ‘Lingam’ is fully formed inside the cave shrine this year.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure represents the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. Yatris use either the traditional 48 km long Pahalgam base camp which takes four days to reach the cave shrine or the shorter 14 km long Baltal route. Yatris return to Baltal base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

Over 125 ‘Langars’ (community kitchens) have been established along the two routes to the cave shrine and at the transit camps. Over 7000 ‘Sevadars’ (volunteers) are serving the Yatris at these Langars. Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims on both routes to reach the cave shrine.

This year, 3.50 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra. The 52-day long Yatra which started on Saturday and will end on August 19 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festivals.