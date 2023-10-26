 J&K: Security Forces Kill 5 LeT Terrorists Along LoC, Respond 'Befittingly' To Pak Firing At IB
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Security Forces Kill 5 LeT Terrorists Along LoC, Respond 'Befittingly' To Pak Firing At IB

J&K: Security Forces Kill 5 LeT Terrorists Along LoC, Respond 'Befittingly' To Pak Firing At IB

The ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector came hours after the joint operation by police and army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
J&K: Security Forces Kill 5 LeT Terrorists Along LoC, Respond 'Befittingly' To Pak Firing At IB | representational pic/ ANI

Jammu/Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday killed five LeT terrorists making an infiltration bid across the LoC in Kupwara district and responded befittingly to unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.

The ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector came hours after the joint operation by police and army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara.

Read Also
Pakistan violates ceasefire, fires at BSF patrol along International Border in Jammu
article-image

Unprovoked firing at Indian posts

A senior BSF official said the Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts around 8 pm and Indian troops retaliated "befittingly".

The exchange of gunfire was underway till last reports came in, the official said.

According to reports, some BSF jawans were injured in the firing, but there was no official confirmation.

Senior BSF officers were rushing to the spot, officials said. 

In the Machhil sector operation, five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed as security forces foiled their infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including five AK series rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the gunfight, officials said. 

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said five terrorists have been killed in the operation so far. 

Intelligence by Kupwara Police

"Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, five terrorists were neutralised," a police spokesperson said.

He said the joint party launched the operation during the intervening night of October 25-26 at Sardari Nar area along the LoC. 

"Besides, multiple ambushes were laid by the joint teams along the LoC. Today, the joint team observed movement of terrorists in the thick dense forests of the area who taking advantage of difficult terrain infiltrated to our side. Employing meticulous tactics, the terrorists were intercepted who fired indiscriminately upon the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the elimination of five unidentified terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," the spokesperson said.

He said the identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. 

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details if any will be shared accordingly," the spokesperson added. 

While officials maintain that infiltration attempts have come down significantly, attempts by terrorists to sneak into Indian territory have continued this year.

Two terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid four days ago in Uri sector. A total of 11 infiltrators were shot dead in June - four of them in Macchil sector and five in nearby Jumagund area of Keran sector. 

Read Also
Israel-Hamas War: Hundreds Of Jews In US Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza, Swarms Capitol Hill
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence