Pakistan violates ceasefire, fires at BSF patrol along International Border in Jammu

BSF troops during a patrol along the International Border in Jammu division (Representative Image) | Twitter/@bsf_jammu

Jammu: The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The BSF gave a "befitting reply" to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said.

"This morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on a BSF patrolling party," BSF Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said.

The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

India and Pakistan agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2020.

Barring a few violations, the agreement is holding, much to the relief of border residents and farmers who have resumed farming activities along the Line of Control and the International Border.

Ceasefire agreement

In February 2021, villagers living along the LoC woke up to the news that from now on India and Pakistan were to strictly adhere to all ceasefire agreements along the LoC and other sectors.

Prior to that, even during 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Kashmiris on the LoC struggled to escape bullets being shot from either side of the border.

From February to April 2020, locals claim they experienced the deadliest phase of violence as Pakistani shells reached the upper area of Uri town, when even the local police station was damaged.

According to the data released by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, 2020 proved to the worst year in terms of losses along the LoC since the last ceasefire in 2003. The two antagonistic armies violated the ceasefire more than a thousand times, affecting both villagers as well as the armies.

(with inputs from PTI)

