J&K police detect 7kg IED, major attack averted on second anniversary of Pulwama

On the second anniversary of the Pulwama car bombing today (Sunday), a major attack was averted as the Jammu and Kashmir police detected a seven-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near a crowded general bus stand area in Jammu.

Around 6 to 6.5 kg (IED) was also possessed by a person named Sohail. The police was on high alert as they had inputs of terror groups plotting an attack on the anniversary. The accused was nabbed by the police and an arrest was made yesterday night. With this recovery, the police foiled a major plan of the terrorists to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

During the investigation, "Sohail revealed that he studies in Chandigarh and had received message from Pakistan's Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here," said Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh.