 J&K: Pakistani Smuggler Shot Down By BSF Troops In Ramgarh Border Area; 4 Packs Of Narcotics Seized
Giving details on the encounter, PRO BSF Jammu said that four packets of suspected Narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) were found along with the body of the Pakistani smuggler.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:03 AM IST
J&K: On the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to smuggle Narcotics through the Ramgarh border area. Giving details on the encounter, PRO BSF Jammu told ANI that four packets of suspected Narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) were found along with the body of the Pakistani smuggler. Further search of the area is under progress.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

