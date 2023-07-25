J&K: Pakistani Smuggler Shot Down By BSF Troops In Ramgarh Border Area; 4 Packs Of Narcotics Seized

J&K: On the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to smuggle Narcotics through the Ramgarh border area. Giving details on the encounter, PRO BSF Jammu told ANI that four packets of suspected Narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) were found along with the body of the Pakistani smuggler. Further search of the area is under progress.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
