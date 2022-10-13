e-Paper Get App
J&K: Controversial order allowing people residing in Jammu for over a year to vote withdrawn

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
J&K: Order allowing people residing in Jammu for over a year to vote withdrawn | Representative
Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa withdrew her order allowing people residing in the district for over a year to register as voters.

In the order that was issued on Tuesday, Lavasa, who is also the Jammu District Election Officer, said that documents such as water/electricity/gas connection for one year, Aadhaar Card, current passport of a nationalized or scheduled bank or post office, Indian passport, Revenue Department’s land-owning record, and registered rent or lease deed can be accepted as a proof of residence.

She further emphasized that no eligible voter should be left out. Considering some eligible voters’ hardships in registration as voters due to the non-availability of the aforementioned documents, the Deputy Commissioner authorised all Tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verification.

The development comes as the special summary revision started inn J&K from September 15 for registration of new voters, deletion, correction and transportation of voters who have migrated.

