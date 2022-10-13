J&K: Controversial order allowing people residing in Jammu for over a year to vote withdrawn

J&K: Order allowing people residing in Jammu for over a year to vote withdrawn | Representative

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa withdrew her order allowing people residing in the district for over a year to register as voters.

In the order that was issued on Tuesday, Lavasa, who is also the Jammu District Election Officer, said that documents such as water/electricity/gas connection for one year, Aadhaar Card, current passport of a nationalized or scheduled bank or post office, Indian passport, Revenue Department’s land-owning record, and registered rent or lease deed can be accepted as a proof of residence.

She further emphasized that no eligible voter should be left out. Considering some eligible voters’ hardships in registration as voters due to the non-availability of the aforementioned documents, the Deputy Commissioner authorised all Tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verification.

The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu withdraws the notification which authorised all tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to people residing in Jammu "for more than one year" https://t.co/KKYthj9AMj — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

The development comes as the special summary revision started inn J&K from September 15 for registration of new voters, deletion, correction and transportation of voters who have migrated.