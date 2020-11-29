J&K: New COVID-19 lockdown rules issued — Schools to remain closed till Dec 31, religious places open

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Sunday issued a set of guidelines and instructions pertaining to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown measures in the union territory.

The following instructions have been issued pertaining to the COVID-19 lockdown measures in Jammu & Kashmir:

1. All schools, colleges, and higher education institutes in the union territory of J&K are to remain closed till December 31, the government order read, adding that only training institutions run by the central or state government shall the permitted to run in the meanwhile.

2. Class 9-12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis.

3. Cinemas theatres have now been permitted to function, but only with 50% capacity.

4. 100 guests are allowed in marriage functions.

5. Religious places shall continue to remain open for public, subject to SOPs.

6. No restrictions on the entry of passengers, travellers by road, rail, or air. However, they have to undergo compulsory COVID-19 antigen tests.

7. Bars in restaurants and hotels outside COVID-19 containment zones permitted to open, subject to norms of social distancing and health precautions.

8. Swimming pools used for training of sportspersons permitted to remain open, subject to government SOP.

9. Upper limit of permissible number of pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra has been fixed at 15,000. Registration to be conducted online.

10. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities must take place between 10 PM to 5 AM.

Detailed instructions for the J&K government order on COVID-19 lockdown measures can be found here: