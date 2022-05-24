J&K LG Manoj Sinha visits protesting Pandits in Budgam, protesters say 'won't join duty'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met Kashmiri Pandits at Pandit Colony Sheikhpura in central Kashmir's Budgam where they have been protesting since over the killing of a fellow employee Rahul Bhat.

Sinha interacted with Kashmiri Pandits and assured them that he will look into their grievances.

However, the protesting employees refused to join work and said the agitation would continue until they were relocated to safer areas in Jammu.

"This administration is committed to the welfare of its employees. There is a need to see our intention. There is no need to have any ill-feelings. I want to assure you that your problems will be addressed honestly and judiciously," Sinha told them.

Kashmiri Pandits held a unique agitation on Saturday against the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat, where dozens of the members shaved their heads in protest against the government for “failing” to protect the migrant KPs in the Valley.

Rahul Bhat was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:03 PM IST