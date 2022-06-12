J&K: LeT terrorist, involved in killing of two police personnel, killed in encounter in Srinagar

Photo: Representative Image

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, involved in the killing of two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

The enccounter was reported from the Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar.

"LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of two JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police," Inspector General Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Police Zone said in a Tweet following the successful encounter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly this is the second encounter carried out by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on a single day.

Earlier today, three terrorists were gunned down in an overnight encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Drabgam area in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On Saturday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Kulgam district.

(with agency inputs)