J&K: Infiltration attempt foiled in Rajouri, 2 ultras killed, 1 injured militant nabbed

Brigadier Rajeev Nair | ANI

In J&K's Rajouri, a terrorist attack on the Army camp was foiled this year after the security forces nabbed a terrorist identified as Tabarak Hussain (32) on August 21.

The four to five terrorists tried to infiltrate along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jhangar sector of Naushera in Rajouri district.

While speaking to ANI, Hussain confessed this and said, "I, along with four to five others had come here on a suicide mission, sent by Colonel Yunus of Pakistan Army. He gave me Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army. We had recceed one to two posts of the Indian Army."

Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested second time in the past six years while he was trying to infiltrate into this side. He has also reportedly worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army.

Brigadier Rajeev Nair said, "He had bled out due to 2 bullet wounds in his thigh & shoulder, was critical. Members of our team gave him 3 bottles of blood, operated him & put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve."

"We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative," he added.

The Indian Army on Wednesday also recovered the bodies of two terrorists who were killed along the LoC in Rajouri. According to reports, one AK rifle, ammunition and some Pakistani currency were also recovered.

According to the officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Naushera's Laam area of Pukharni village from across the border under the darkness. One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday.