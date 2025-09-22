Mid-Air Scare On Bengaluru–Varanasi Flight As Passenger Mistakes Cockpit For Toilet

The incident occurred shortly after the flight departed Bengaluru’s Terminal 2 at 8 am. Sources said the passenger approached the cockpit and attempted to access it, even trying to key in a code on the security lock. |

Varanasi: A mid-air security scare was reported on Monday aboard Air India Express flight IX-1086 from Bengaluru to Varanasi when a passenger, reportedly a first-time flyer, tried to open the cockpit door thinking it was the lavatory.

The incident occurred shortly after the flight departed Bengaluru’s Terminal 2 at 8 am. Sources said the passenger approached the cockpit and attempted to access it, even trying to key in a code on the security lock. The captain immediately blocked the attempt and suspected a possible hijack bid before the cabin crew stepped in, calmed the situation, and escorted the passenger back to his seat. The flight landed safely in Varanasi at 10:27 am.

On arrival, the man and his eight co-travelers were detained and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for questioning. Security officials later confirmed there was no malicious intent behind the act, but the airline said it would treat the matter seriously and consider placing the passenger on the no-fly list.

Air India Express said in a statement that safety protocols were never compromised and the incident was immediately reported to authorities. “Such violations are considered a grave offence under civil aviation regulations,” an airline official said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates that only flight crew, pilots, and specially authorized personnel may enter cockpits mid-flight. Cockpit doors are equipped with password-controlled security systems to prevent breaches. The National Crime Records Bureau has previously flagged such incidents as serious risks, even when they stem from confusion or lack of awareness.

This is not the first such case in India. In recent years, several first-time fliers have caused panic by attempting to enter the cockpit, highlighting the need for greater passenger awareness of aviation safety norms.