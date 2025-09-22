 UP Govt Bans Caste-Based Rallies, Calls Them Threat To Public Order
HomeIndiaUP Govt Bans Caste-Based Rallies, Calls Them Threat To Public Order

The order outlines a 10-point framework. It bans caste-based rallies organized for political purposes, directs the removal of signboards or public announcements glorifying caste, and instructs police and district officials to ensure no such displays appear in the future.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a sweeping order prohibiting caste-based political rallies and public displays of caste identity, calling them a threat to public order and national unity.

The directive, announced late Sunday by officiating Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, was sent to district magistrates, senior bureaucrats, and police officials across the state. It follows a September 16 ruling of the Allahabad High Court, which directed the state to stop recording caste details in police documents except where required under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The court criticized the rationale offered by the state police chief, calling it detached from social realities and the needs of professional policing.

Caste identifiers in police work have been ordered deleted. Arrest memos, personal search memos, and panchanamas should not carry caste details, and police station notice boards must remove caste columns. The only exception remains cases filed under the SC/ST Act. The order also requires that suspects’ records include the names of both parents, with emphasis on recording the mother’s name alongside the father’s.

The National Crime Records Bureau has been told to delete the caste column from the CCTNS portal. Until the system is updated, caste details must be omitted, while technical changes are introduced to record both parents’ names.

The directive extends beyond police files. Vehicles carrying caste slogans or stickers will be challaned under the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Online content glorifying or insulting caste will be monitored, with strict action against posts inciting caste sentiments.

The High Court had flagged caste assertions in public spaces, noting that signboards glorifying caste and marking territories were visible in rural, suburban, and even district headquarters. It asked the government to ensure their immediate removal. It also called for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to prohibit caste-based slogans on vehicles, and for stronger IT rules to curb caste-driven material on social media.

The government said the new policy is aimed at fostering inclusivity in line with constitutional values. Officials have been instructed to act firmly against any activity that promotes caste divisions.

Politically, the order could reshape campaign strategies of both the ruling BJP and its allies such as Apna Dal, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, and NISHAD Party, as well as opposition groups. With caste mobilization a key factor in elections, the ban is expected to significantly influence outreach efforts as campaigning for the 2027 assembly polls gathers pace.

