J&K Hawala operator involved in funding of LeT, Al-Badr arrested

The Delhi Police's Special Cell and Jammu and Kashmir Police, with the help of central agencies, on Friday apprehended Mohammad Yaseen from the national capital's Meena Bazar area.
He was working as an agent in Hawala money terrorism related to the funding of terror outfits namely Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr.
During the probe, he disclosed that the Hawala money is being sent to Surat and Mumbai via South Africa. He was the Delhi link in this Hawala chain.
He further revealed that this amount, from Delhi, was further transferred to J&K through different couriers, said the Delhi police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)