J&K Governor suggests mantra of development to wrest PoK

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said if the government can bring about transformational development in Jammu and Kashmir, then we don't need to wage a war to wrest Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

"If we can give people respect and bring so much development here that its shine reaches even PoK, I guarantee you that there will be a rebellion in PoK within a year and you will get it without going to any war. Every citizen of PoK will start saying that he wants to go to Kashmir," Malik said after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several power projects here.

The Governor took aim at "some" Central ministers for speaking of snatching PoK from Kashmir. "Some of our ministers usually do not get a chance to speak on international affairs. They say they will occupy PoK. I say if PoK is our next target, then we can take it on the basis of J-K's development," Malik said.

He said the administration wanted to provide everything that the people rightly deserve.

The Governor further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was fully committed to developing Jammu and Kashmir, and in a far bigger way than what people expect. Union Minister RK Singh was also present at the inauguration ceremony.