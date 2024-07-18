 J&K: Exchange Of Fire Stops Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Doda's Kastigarh Area; Visuals Surface
ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Doda (J&K): The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists stopped in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

About The Encounter Between Security Forces & Terrorists

About The Doda Encounter

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area in Doda on Monday evening. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.

