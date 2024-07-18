J&K: Exchange Of Fire Stops Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Doda's Kastigarh Area; Visuals Surface

Doda (J&K): The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists stopped in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Further details are awaited.

About The Encounter Between Security Forces & Terrorists

Earlier today, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Kastigarh area of Doda.

#WATCH | J&K: An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Kastigarh area of Doda earlier this morning. The firing has stopped now. Details awaited.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/rKbjC2GV8n — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

#WATCH | Morning visuals from the Doda area of Jammu & Kashmir.



An Encounter started late in the night in the Kastigarh area of Doda pic.twitter.com/kuvPqE0mrB — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

This comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter.

About The Doda Encounter

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area in Doda on Monday evening. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.