 J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists Along LoC In Uri
IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists Along LoC In Uri | Representative Image

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Uri sector on Saturday.

The encounter started after terrorists opened fire at the security forces when the latter was carrying out searches in Bajrang-Uri after receiving information about the presence of terrorists who infiltrated the Indian side of the LoC.

Army’s Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps said in a post on X, "Based on specific intelligence inputs, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched in the Uri Sector. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and the operation is in progress."

