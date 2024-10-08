 J&K Election Results 2024: As Early Trends Show Congress-NC Leading Way Ahead, Omar Abdullah Says ‘BJP Shouldn't Try Any Tricks’
J&K Election Results 2024: As Early Trends Show Congress-NC Leading Way Ahead, Omar Abdullah Says 'BJP Shouldn't Try Any Tricks'

As early leads showed the Congress-NC alliance way ahead in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls by leading on 49 seats, Omar Abdullah said that he would wait till the afternoon for a clear picture and that it was too early to say anything about the trends.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Omar Abdullah | File

In a statement to the news agency ANI, Abdullah who is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam Assembly seats said, “We have the hope that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K, we will get to know by this afternoon. There should be transparency. If people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks.. We formed an alliance so we could win, and we are hoping to win," he said.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone also said that it was too early to say anything about the early trends. 

"It's too early to say anything, let's wait till evening. We are confident, have worked hard, rest is on God."

In response to a query if J&K sees a hung house, Lone said: "I have said this earlier as well... whatever the outcome is, the party will sit and decide."

On whether he would align with any party, he said: "Whatever we will do, we will take an informed call and it's not necessary top support anybody."

As per early trends at 9:30 am, Congress-NC was leading on 49 seats, BJP on 28, and PDP on 4. 

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

Congress candidate from Bahu Assembly seat, TS Tony said, "Congress-NC alliance is going to form the government with 2/3 majority. Earlier people trusted only statements. Now, all the lies are exposed...The people know everything now. This was the city of temples. BJP made it the city of liquors. They say that it is for revenue generation... The people are frustrated with the liquor and land mafia...They are exposed now. The public doesn't trust them anymore...BJP is murdering the democracy. The appointment of 5 MLAs had to be done by the elected government. Even the President does not have this power of direct appointment. How can the LG have this arbitrary power?"

article-image

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

