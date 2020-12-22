J&K DDC Polls: With PAGD in overall lead and BJP as 'single largest party', contention breaks out over voter perception of Article 370 abrogation

Of the 280 seats that went to polls for the DDC elections the leads on 258 seats have indicated that the Kashmir-based amalgam of the mainstream parties, the PAGD, has either won or is leading on 107 segments, the BJP leading on 65 segments, the Congress on 22, Apni Party which was launched after the abrogation of Article 370 on 10 and others on 54 segments.

On expected lines, the PAGD has bagged most of the seats from the Kashmir valley while BJP has fared well in its traditional bastion of Jammu.

The BJP has though been successful to break into Kashmir valley by winning three seats.

The saffron party's IT Cell went on a joyous overdrive on this day, claiming that the BJP's emergence as the "single largest party" in the polls is an "endorsement for the abrogation of Article 370" of the Indian Constitution, which revoked the special status accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

"Politics of development wins," wrote Amit Malviya, the national in-charge of BJP's IT Cell.