 J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Will Take PDP's Support Even If We Don't Need It,' Says NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Ahead Of Counting Of Votes
HomeIndiaJ&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Will Take PDP's Support Even If We Don't Need It,' Says NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Ahead Of Counting Of Votes

Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
NC Chief Farooq Abdullah | ANI

Srinagar: Ahead of the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir elections, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has made a big conciliatory gesture saying even if the NC-Congress alliance did not need the support from Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) then also they would take it.

Farooq Abdullah said, "Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties. Educated youth have no jobs, inflation is skyrocketing, there is drug menace."

He thanked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for reportedly extending her party's support to the NC.

He said, "I extend her my heartfelt gratitude we will try to build this state together. I have not spoken with her, I have only read it in newspapers."

NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Hits Out At The BJP

He further hit out at the BJP and said that the situation in Jammu region was also very alarming.

"If we have to save this state, we will have to do so by sitting down together. We have to bring it out of that storm in which this Union Territory has been engulfed for the last 8-10 years. I was in Jammu recently, and the situation there made me tear up. The roads are damaged. Why was G20 Summit held here (in Srinagar) and not in Jammu? Why did Ambassadors come here and not to Jammu? Why did the diplomats come here during elections and not to Jammu?" he said.

He further said that he hoped that the statehood would be restored soon.

"I hope that statehood will be restored here very soon, the government will receive all powers and the government will start working honestly," he said.

He said that he had no ambition to become the Chief Minister and he was not bothered about exit poll results.

Predictions Made By Exit Polls

Various exit polls have predicted Congress-NC being ahead in a tight race.

According to TV-Today C-voter projections, the NC-Congress alliance is likely to win 40-48 seats while the BJP can win 27-32. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party is likely to win 6-12 seats whereas others can win 6-11. As per Dainik Bhaskar's projection, the NC-Congress alliance can win seats ranging from 35-40. The BJP can win 20-25 seats, PDP 4-7 while the others can win 12-18 seats.

The People Pulse survey has predicted 46-50 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and 23-27 for the BJP. As per them, the PDP can win 7-11 whereas the others can win 4-6 seats.

Meanwhile, the security has been heightened in the Union Territory following the counting day on October 8.

