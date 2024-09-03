J&K Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Unveils List Of 16 Candidates, Appeals For Voter Participation

Nationalist Congress Party | File Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its list of 16 candidates for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 on Monday. The party's National General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Brijmohan Srivastava, announced the list.

Srivastava stated that the party's Parliamentary Board had approved the names of the 16 candidates, who will contest the elections in three major districts of the valley. These candidates will run as authorized representatives of the Nationalist Congress Party under the election symbol of the clock. Notably, this is the first time the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and it is doing so without any pre-election agreements.

NCP has announced the first list of candidates for the second phase of the J&K Assembly Elections 2024! Wishing all our candidates the very best as they step forward to serve the people of Jammu & Kashmir. May your dedication lead to success and meaningful change.… pic.twitter.com/Y85Z1rcrsZ — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) September 2, 2024

Elections will be held in three phases for the 90 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Voting for 26 assembly constituencies will take place in the second phase on September 25.

National office bearers of the Nationalist Congress Party, including party president Ajit Pawar and working president Praful Patel, have urged the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to seize this opportunity to contribute to the development of the region and secure a bright future for themselves and their children. The leaders have also appealed to the voters in Kashmir to participate in large numbers to help form a strong government in Jammu and Kashmir.