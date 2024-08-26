 J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video

J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video

Angry supporters of BJP leader Omi Khajuria gathered outside the party office in Jammu and raised slogans as the leader's name did not feature in the revised first candidate list for legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The supporters of Omi Khajuria alleged that the BJP is neglecting loyal party workers.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Supporters of Jammu BJP leader Omi Khajuria protest outside party office for not fielding their leader | X/PTI

Angry supporters of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Jammu gathered outside the party office and raised slogans as his name did not feature in the first revised candidate list for legislative assembly elections in the union territory. Supporters of Omi Khajuria alleged that BJP is neglecting loyal party workers who have worked for the organisation.

They alleged that Khajuria was ignored despite being a known face in Jammu. They are not happy that former Congress leader has been given a BJP ticket.

"We are with the BJP ever since we became voters. Why are they ignoring those workers who have been with the BJP? Omi Khajuria is a known face in Jammu North, but the ticket is being given to a leader who has come from Congress. Shyam Lal Sharma has been given the ticket, nobody knows him there," said Paresh Kumar Sharma, a BJP worker.

Meanwhile, Sharma said that those who have been working with the party honestly should get election tickets.

FPJ Shorts
J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video
J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate

The revised list was issued shortly after the BJP withdrew its initial list of 44 candidates that had been released for all three phases of voting in the UT. The revised list covers a total of 15 seats, with seven seats located in the Kashmir region and eight in the Jammu division.

Read Also
BJP Unveils 1st List Of 44 Candidates For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024
article-image

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina told media that the party is going to release second list soon. "In its first list, the party has released names of candidates for the first phase of polls as the last day of nominations for the first phase is 27th August. The party will soon release the second list," said Raina as quoted by ANI.

Polling for the 90 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List;...

J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List;...

'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers'...

'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers'...

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...