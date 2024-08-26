J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video

Supporters of Jammu BJP leader Omi Khajuria protest outside party office for not fielding their leader | X/PTI

Angry supporters of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Jammu gathered outside the party office and raised slogans as his name did not feature in the first revised candidate list for legislative assembly elections in the union territory. Supporters of Omi Khajuria alleged that BJP is neglecting loyal party workers who have worked for the organisation.

They alleged that Khajuria was ignored despite being a known face in Jammu. They are not happy that former Congress leader has been given a BJP ticket.

"We are with the BJP ever since we became voters. Why are they ignoring those workers who have been with the BJP? Omi Khajuria is a known face in Jammu North, but the ticket is being given to a leader who has come from Congress. Shyam Lal Sharma has been given the ticket, nobody knows him there," said Paresh Kumar Sharma, a BJP worker.

Meanwhile, Sharma said that those who have been working with the party honestly should get election tickets.

The revised list was issued shortly after the BJP withdrew its initial list of 44 candidates that had been released for all three phases of voting in the UT. The revised list covers a total of 15 seats, with seven seats located in the Kashmir region and eight in the Jammu division.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina told media that the party is going to release second list soon. "In its first list, the party has released names of candidates for the first phase of polls as the last day of nominations for the first phase is 27th August. The party will soon release the second list," said Raina as quoted by ANI.

Polling for the 90 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.