J&K arms licence scam: Several district magistrates in CBI net for issuing over 2.8lakh illegal permits

Srinagar: Several district magistrates in Jammu and Kashmir in collusion with arms dealers had issued illegal gun licences going back as far as 2012, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday as part of their probe into an arms licence racket.

Over 2.78 lakh illegal gun licences have been issued by district magistrates for money, the agency said, in what is believed to be India's biggest arms licence scam.

In a statement, the CBI said they conducted searches at 40 locations including 20 gun houses in a case related to arms licence racket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those raided are two IAS officers Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Neeraj Kumar. Choudhary, who is Secretary of Tribal Affairs, has served as district magistrate in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed that no incriminating material was found during searches by CBI at his residence but admitted there were irregularities in some cases.